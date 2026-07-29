RPG Life Sciences consolidated net profit rises 17.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.85% to Rs 195.69 crore

Net profit of RPG Life Sciences rose 17.00% to Rs 30.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 26.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.85% to Rs 195.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 168.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.195.69168.9222.1221.0047.3640.5741.4635.4330.7626.29

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