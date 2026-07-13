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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RPG Life Sciences partners with Archerchem Healthcare to launch Naprosyn ES

RPG Life Sciences partners with Archerchem Healthcare to launch Naprosyn ES

Last Updated : Jul 13 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

RPG Life Sciences (RPG LS) has partnered with Archerchem Healthcare to launch Naproxen and Esomeprazole combination for the first time in India by strengthening the existing business relationship with Archerchem. Naprosyn ES is a combination of Naproxen and Esomeprazole, designed to deliver effective anti-inflammatory solution along with gastro protection. The combination has been co-developed by Archerchem Healthcare along with its development partner. RPG LS will exclusively market and distribute Naprosyn ES across the country and Archerchem as the exclusive supplier.

The product addresses a significant unmet need in patients requiring long-term Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug (NSAID) therapy, particularly those at risk of gastrointestinal complications. The differentiated formulation is expected to improve patient compliance and enable safer long-term pain management, especially among elderly and gastro-sensitive populations.

 

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First Published: Jul 13 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

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