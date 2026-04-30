RPG Life Sciences posts PAT of Rs 29.9 crore in Q4 FY26

RPG Life Sciences has reported 74.5% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 29.90 crore despite a 23.6% increase in net sales to Rs 176.89 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

The profit appears lower due to the exceptional gain that was recorded in Q4 FY25.

Total operating expenses for Q4 FY26 added up to Rs 144.06 crore, up 22.5% YoY.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 40.20 crore, down by 70.2% from Rs 134.90 crore in Q4 FY25.

For FY26, the company posted net profit and revenue of Rs 115.17 crore (down 37.1% YoY) and Rs 707.52 crore (up 8.3% YoY), respectively.

The company said that in Q4, the Domestic Formulations (DF) business again delivered market-beating growth of 18.2%, compared to the Indian Pharma Market (IPM), which grew by 10.1% in the same period; a 1.8 times growth placing us significantly ahead of the market.

The API division demonstrated strong comeback and registered a growth of 144.3% in Q4 on the back of unit coming back to operations. The growth surge especially stands out considering the fire in our API manufacturing plant in January 2025 and the timely restoration of our facility.

Ashok Nair, managing director, RPG Life Sciences, said: Overall, we have built solid momentum with healthy growth in Q4 and for the full fiscal year, driven by sharper field effectiveness, operational discipline and an unwavering focus on our key brands.

Looking ahead, we intend to strengthen our new product pipeline, sharpen equity of our existing brands, and drive field force effectiveness.

The board of directors at its meeting held today has recommended a final dividend of Rs 24 per equity share for FY25-26.

RPG Life Sciences is an integrated research-based pharmaceutical company operating in the domestic and international markets in the branded formulations, global generics and synthetic APIs space.

The scrip jumped 10.85% to currently trade at Rs 2242 on the BSE.

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