RPSG Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 57.50 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.18% to Rs 2927.03 crore

Net Loss of RPSG Ventures reported to Rs 57.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 13.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.18% to Rs 2927.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2541.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 137.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 49.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.85% to Rs 11323.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9608.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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