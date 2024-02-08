RRIL consolidated net profit declines 52.54% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 47.29% to Rs 22.49 crore

Net profit of RRIL declined 52.54% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 47.29% to Rs 22.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 42.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.22.4942.676.227.872.074.071.743.651.312.76