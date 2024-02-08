Sensex (    %)
                        
RRIL consolidated net profit declines 52.54% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 9:20 AM IST
Sales decline 47.29% to Rs 22.49 crore
Net profit of RRIL declined 52.54% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 47.29% to Rs 22.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 42.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales22.4942.67 -47 OPM %6.227.87 -PBDT2.074.07 -49 PBT1.743.65 -52 NP1.312.76 -53
First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 7:25 AM IST

