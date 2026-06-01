RRP Defense reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.31 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 32.03% to Rs 7.09 croreNet loss of RRP Defense reported to Rs 2.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.03% to Rs 7.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.47% to Rs 12.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales7.095.37 32 12.3810.45 18 OPM %-32.7223.28 --8.6415.02 - PBDT-2.311.25 PL -1.051.58 PL PBT-2.311.25 PL -1.051.58 PL NP-2.310.90 PL -1.051.14 PL
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:51 AM IST