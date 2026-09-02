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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RRP Defense set to bring ESC BAZ's advanced observation technology in India

RRP Defense set to bring ESC BAZ's advanced observation technology in India

Last Updated : Sep 02 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

Aims to establish early position in surveillance technology segment

RRP Defense and ESC BAZ, a globally recognised developer of advanced electro-optical observation systems, have entered into an exclusive association for India to bring ESC BAZ's Diamond - Unique Observation System to the Indian market and explore opportunities across international markets.

The association combines ESC BAZ's advanced observation technology with RRP Defense's manufacturing and market capabilities, creating an opportunity to build a new business segment around intelligent surveillance and observation systems.

The association provides RRP Defense with the opportunity to establish an early position in a highly specialised surveillance technology segment.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 02 2026 | 11:50 AM IST