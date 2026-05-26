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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RSD Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.94 crore in the March 2026 quarter

RSD Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.94 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 9:18 AM IST

Sales decline 84.80% to Rs 5.58 crore

Net loss of RSD Finance reported to Rs 2.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 84.80% to Rs 5.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 36.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.95% to Rs 12.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 71.09% to Rs 37.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 130.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales5.5836.71 -85 37.58130.01 -71 OPM %-4.6617.46 -41.1424.67 - PBDT0.094.56 -98 22.7133.12 -31 PBT-0.352.96 PL 20.9825.36 -17 NP-2.940.43 PL 12.8513.24 -3

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:18 AM IST

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