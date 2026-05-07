RSWM consolidated net profit rises 2171.14% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 9.10% to Rs 1141.96 crore

Net profit of RSWM rose 2171.14% to Rs 33.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.10% to Rs 1141.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1256.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 52.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 40.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.63% to Rs 4554.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4825.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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