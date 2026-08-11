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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RTCL consolidated net profit declines 78.13% in the June 2026 quarter

RTCL consolidated net profit declines 78.13% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 5:19 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of RTCL declined 78.13% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales01.05 -100 OPM %082.86 -PBDT0.271.26 -79 PBT0.231.23 -81 NP0.210.96 -78

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 5:19 PM IST