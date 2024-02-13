RTS Power Corporation consolidated net profit declines 61.23% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 8.28% to Rs 35.89 croreNet profit of RTS Power Corporation declined 61.23% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 4.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 8.28% to Rs 35.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 39.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales35.8939.13 -8 OPM %8.0016.05 -PBDT2.776.76 -59 PBT1.895.83 -68 NP1.644.23 -61
