RTS Power Corporation consolidated net profit declines 61.23% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 8.28% to Rs 35.89 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of RTS Power Corporation declined 61.23% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 4.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 8.28% to Rs 35.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 39.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.35.8939.138.0016.052.776.761.895.831.644.23