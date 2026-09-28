RTS Power Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd, JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd, Landsmill Green Limited and SMC Global Securities Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 September 2026.

Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd, JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd, Landsmill Green Limited and SMC Global Securities Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 September 2026.

RTS Power Corporation Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 125.54 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 31379 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4250 shares in the past one month.

Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd surged 19.98% to Rs 11.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 83244 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6794 shares in the past one month.

JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd spiked 19.98% to Rs 23.66. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13780 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2639 shares in the past one month.

Landsmill Green Limited jumped 19.05% to Rs 0.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 48.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.79 lakh shares in the past one month.

SMC Global Securities Ltd spurt 15.19% to Rs 98.67. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

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