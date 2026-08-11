Tuesday, August 11, 2026 | 05:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsPremature Policy SurrenderArdee Industries IPOQ1 Results TodaySiemens Q1 resultsShiprocket IPOClaude AI WatermarkHDFC Bank StockAdani stocks Today
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rubfila International consolidated net profit declines 13.30% in the June 2026 quarter

Rubfila International consolidated net profit declines 13.30% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 5:55 PM IST

Sales decline 7.89% to Rs 133.49 crore

Net profit of Rubfila International declined 13.30% to Rs 5.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 7.89% to Rs 133.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 144.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales133.49144.93 -8 OPM %6.986.80 -PBDT10.7311.62 -8 PBT7.848.93 -12 NP5.806.69 -13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

IFCI consolidated net profit declines 16.10% in the June 2026 quarter

IFCI consolidated net profit declines 16.10% in the June 2026 quarter

Sunflag Iron & Steel Company consolidated net profit rises 5.49% in the June 2026 quarter

Sunflag Iron & Steel Company consolidated net profit rises 5.49% in the June 2026 quarter

JSW Dulux consolidated net profit declines 12.42% in the June 2026 quarter

JSW Dulux consolidated net profit declines 12.42% in the June 2026 quarter

EPL consolidated net profit declines 1.40% in the June 2026 quarter

EPL consolidated net profit declines 1.40% in the June 2026 quarter

Aakash Exploration Services standalone net profit declines 3.70% in the June 2026 quarter

Aakash Exploration Services standalone net profit declines 3.70% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 5:55 PM IST