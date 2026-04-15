Rubicon Research acquires 85% stake in Arinna Lifesciences

For a purchase consideration of Rs 175.92 cr

Rubicon Research announced the acquisition of an 85% equity ownership in Arinna Lifesciences (Arinna) from its current shareholders. With a portfolio of over 60 brands in chronic therapies, Arinna is one of the few domestic formulations companies principally focused on drugs treating conditions of the central nervous system (CNS) with more than 4,000 prescribers backed by an established distribution network of distributors, stockists and retail pharmacies in India.

This acquisition furthers Rubicon's strategy of leveraging its IP and chronic products portfolio to unlock growth in key markets, particularly in the CNS therapeutic category which has always been a core focus area for Rubicon.

Arinna's sales and distribution network provides Rubicon access to patients and prescribers in India for its differentiated offerings, including a strong pipeline of specialty products and drug-device combinations.

The transaction values Arinna at an enterprise value of Rs 200 crore on a cash and debt free basis. After accounting for net cash and other necessary adjustments to the enterprise value of Arinna, the purchase consideration has been determined to be approximately Rs 175.92 crore for secondary acquisition of 85% equity shareholding at a price of Rs 158.53 per share. The final consideration remains subject to adjustments on the closing date, if any. For the 9 months ended 31 December 2025, Arinna's provisional revenue and EBITDA were Rs 56.7 crore and Rs 9.5 crore respectively.