Rubicon Research consolidated net profit rises 111.83% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 43.49% to Rs 513.92 croreNet profit of Rubicon Research rose 111.83% to Rs 76.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 36.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 43.49% to Rs 513.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 358.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 83.64% to Rs 246.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 134.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 36.57% to Rs 1753.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1284.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales513.92358.15 43 1753.961284.27 37 OPM %23.1020.23 -22.8220.58 - PBDT110.9560.72 83 365.80231.11 58 PBT98.6951.06 93 320.53194.52 65 NP76.7936.25 112 246.74134.36 84
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First Published: May 30 2026 | 5:37 PM IST