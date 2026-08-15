Rubicon Research consolidated net profit rises 95.80% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 51.59% to Rs 534.34 croreNet profit of Rubicon Research rose 95.80% to Rs 84.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 43.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 51.59% to Rs 534.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 352.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales534.34352.49 52 OPM %24.1622.44 -PBDT125.5169.13 82 PBT110.3759.56 85 NP84.7843.30 96
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
ARSS Infrastructure Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.90 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Nitin Fire Protection Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.35 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:20 AM IST