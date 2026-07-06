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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rubicon Research receives two procedural observations after USFDA inspection

Rubicon Research receives two procedural observations after USFDA inspection

Last Updated : Jul 06 2026 | 3:32 PM IST

Rubicon Research announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted an unannounced inspection of its manufacturing facility located at Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh.

The inspection was carried out from 29 June to 3 July 2026 and marked the first US FDA review of the facility since its acquisition by the company last year. Rubicon Research said that during the 12 months following the acquisition, it completed the integration of the facility, implemented its quality management systems, and fulfilled regulatory filing requirements that led to the inspection.

At the conclusion of the inspection, the US FDA issued a Form 483 with two observations. The company clarified that the observations are procedural in nature and do not relate to data integrity. It added that it is confident of working closely with the regulator to address the observations and complete the evaluation process in a timely manner.

 

Rubicon Research said a successful outcome of the inspection, achieved a little over a year after acquiring the facility, would reflect its strong quality and compliance culture and reinforce its regulatory track record.

The company also reiterated its earlier guidance and stated that it remains confident of ramping up commercial operations at the facility from the first quarter of calendar year 2027.

Rubicon Research is a pharmaceutical formulations company focused on innovation-led research and development, with a growing portfolio of specialty products and drugdevice combination offerings aimed at regulated markets.

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Rubicon Research surged 12.55% to Rs 1,130 after the companys consolidated net profit soared 100% to Rs 76.78 crore on a 43.49% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 513.91 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

The counter jumped 4.69% to Rs 1,363.80 on the BSE.

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First Published: Jul 06 2026 | 3:32 PM IST

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