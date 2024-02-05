Sensex (    %)
                        
Ruchi Infrastructure reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.67 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 5:53 PM IST
Sales decline 18.78% to Rs 14.70 crore
Net profit of Ruchi Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 18.78% to Rs 14.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 18.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales14.7018.10 -19 OPM %35.1722.38 -PBDT4.892.29 114 PBT1.26-1.61 LP NP0.67-2.00 LP
First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 5:26 PM IST

