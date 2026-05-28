Ruchira Papers standalone net profit declines 48.21% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.57% to Rs 182.01 crore

Net profit of Ruchira Papers declined 48.21% to Rs 9.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.57% to Rs 182.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 161.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 34.44% to Rs 44.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 67.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.58% to Rs 648.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 659.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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