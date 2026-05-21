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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rudra Global Infra Products consolidated net profit declines 4.59% in the March 2026 quarter

Rudra Global Infra Products consolidated net profit declines 4.59% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

Sales rise 6.61% to Rs 178.26 crore

Net profit of Rudra Global Infra Products declined 4.59% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.61% to Rs 178.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 167.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.70% to Rs 13.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.06% to Rs 622.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 560.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales178.26167.21 7 622.83560.79 11 OPM %3.215.27 -5.936.70 - PBDT4.724.65 2 24.8821.91 14 PBT3.493.32 5 20.0616.40 22 NP1.041.09 -5 13.5211.39 19

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

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