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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rudra Global Infra Products consolidated net profit declines 7.42% in the June 2026 quarter

Rudra Global Infra Products consolidated net profit declines 7.42% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 6:14 PM IST

Sales rise 6.70% to Rs 159.56 crore

Net profit of Rudra Global Infra Products declined 7.42% to Rs 3.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.70% to Rs 159.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 149.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales159.56149.54 7 OPM %6.557.82 -PBDT6.346.35 0 PBT4.825.16 -7 NP3.623.91 -7

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 6:14 PM IST