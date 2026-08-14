Rudra Global Infra Products consolidated net profit declines 7.42% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.70% to Rs 159.56 crore

Net profit of Rudra Global Infra Products declined 7.42% to Rs 3.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.70% to Rs 159.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 149.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.159.56149.546.557.826.346.354.825.163.623.91

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