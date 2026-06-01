Rudrabhishek Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.38 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 43.08% to Rs 20.88 crore

Net loss of Rudrabhishek Enterprises reported to Rs 13.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 43.08% to Rs 20.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 36.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 11.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 13.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 22.84% to Rs 83.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 107.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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