Rungta Irrigation standalone net profit declines 90.30% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 49.93% to Rs 18.25 crore

Net profit of Rungta Irrigation declined 90.30% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 49.93% to Rs 18.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 36.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.18.2536.456.685.790.902.290.211.690.131.34

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