Rungta Irrigation standalone net profit rises 283.61% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 18.33% to Rs 52.67 croreNet profit of Rungta Irrigation rose 283.61% to Rs 2.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 18.33% to Rs 52.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 64.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 11.74% to Rs 5.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 17.40% to Rs 181.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 219.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales52.6764.49 -18 181.18219.35 -17 OPM %2.873.95 -5.285.11 - PBDT2.691.96 37 10.1411.14 -9 PBT2.061.31 57 7.298.82 -17 NP2.340.61 284 5.496.22 -12
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First Published: May 25 2026 | 6:31 PM IST