Rupa & Company consolidated net profit rises 18.37% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.21% to Rs 440.25 crore

Net profit of Rupa & Company rose 18.37% to Rs 36.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.21% to Rs 440.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 414.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.97% to Rs 72.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 83.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.60% to Rs 1253.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1234.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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