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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rupee slides to one-week low as oil prices soar

Rupee slides to one-week low as oil prices soar

Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 11:50 AM IST
Indian rupee weakened to near its one-month low against the US dollar on Tuesday as the domestic currency witnessed pressure from the higher greenback demand in the market and higher oil prices in the global market. Indian Rupee slipped sharply and lost more than 50 paise at 94.68 per US dollar as the Brent crude oil jumped above $110 per barrel as the conflict between the United States and Iran weighed on the oil market. Local stock market also slipped after rising in last session while the US Dollar index held well above 98 mark. INR eased further today and is down 9 paise on the day at 94.68 per US dollar. On NSE, USD/INR futures are up 0.10% at 95.02 mark in a mostly sideways movement in early trades.
 

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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

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