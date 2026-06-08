Monday, June 08, 2026 | 01:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rural consumer confidence has weakened, says RBI

Rural consumer confidence has weakened, says RBI

Last Updated : Jun 08 2026 | 1:31 PM IST
Reserve Bank of India has released the results of May 2026 round of its bi-monthly Rural Consumer Confidence Survey (RCCS). The survey collects current perceptions (vis-vis a year ago) and one year ahead expectations of households, on general economic situation, employment scenario, overall price situation, own income and spending, besides information on inflation. The survey was conducted during May 2-11, 2026, covering 8,813 responses in the rural and semi-urban areas across all Indian states and three major UTs. RBI noted that Rural consumer confidence for the current period weakened further; the Current Situation Index (CSI) declined sequentially in previous two rounds. Though in the optimistic zone, the Future Expectations Index (FEI) declined to 119.3 due to worsening conditions across all parameters except price. Inflation perception and year-ahead expectation for rural households increased by 30 bps and 40 bps, reaching to 5.9 per cent and 7.2 per cent, respectively.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Lupin partners with Spain's ERN for launch of asthma, COPD inhaler Luforbec

Lupin partners with Spain's ERN for launch of asthma, COPD inhaler Luforbec

Markets Tumble as Strong Jobs Data Fuels Rate Hike Fears, AI Stocks Drag Wall Street Lower

Markets Tumble as Strong Jobs Data Fuels Rate Hike Fears, AI Stocks Drag Wall Street Lower

Market trade in negative terrain; auto shares tumble

Market trade in negative terrain; auto shares tumble

Adani Ports wins 10-year marine services contract for Argentina's first LNG export project

Adani Ports wins 10-year marine services contract for Argentina's first LNG export project

TCI Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

TCI Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 08 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayCMR Green Technology IPO AllotmentGold and Silver Price TodayHexagon Nutrition IPOIMD Weather ForecastRBI MPC RatesTechnology NewsPersonal Finance