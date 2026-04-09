Rural consumer confidence moved into pessimistic zone after one-year

Reserve Bank of India released the results of March 2026 round of its bi-monthly Rural Consumer Confidence Survey (RCCS)12. The survey collects current perceptions (vis-?-vis a year ago) and one year ahead expectations of households, on general economic situation, employment scenario, overall price situation, own income and spending, besides information on inflation. The survey was conducted during February 25 to March 10, 2026, covering 8,928 responses in the rural and semi-urban areas across all Indian states and three major UTs.

Rural consumer confidence for the current period has worsened; the Current Situation Index (CSI) declined and moved into the pessimistic zone after six rounds. The one-year-ahead outlook, as captured by the Future Expectations Index (FEI), has also deteriorated to 125.1, although remains firmly in optimistic zone. Higher proportions of respondents in the current survey round reported rising prices and inflation for both current period and year ahead horizon. Households' current inflation perception increased by 50 bps to 5.6 per cent. Moreover, their one-year ahead expectation has also rose by 60 bps to 6.8 per cent.