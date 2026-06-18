RVNL bags Rs 968-cr EPC contract from East Coast Railway

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) said that it has secured a contract worth Rs 967.93 crore from East Coast Railway for the construction of major railway bridges in Odisha.

The contract involves the construction of four important bridges as part of the third and fourth line project between Nergundi-Barang and the Khurda RoadVizianagaram section on the BhadrakVizianagaram route. The work will be executed on an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis.

The project includes the construction of Bridge No. 539 over the Birupa river, Bridge No. 544 over the Mahanadi river, Bridge No. 553 over the Kathjori river, and Bridge No. 557 over the Kuakhai river.

According to the company, the contract has been awarded by a domestic entity, East Coast Railway, and is scheduled to be completed within 1,095 days.

RVNL said the order is not a related-party transaction and that neither the promoter nor promoter group companies have any interest in the awarding entity.

The order is expected to strengthen RVNL's order book and enhance its presence in railway infrastructure development projects.

RVNL, a Government of India enterprise, is engaged in implementing rail infrastructure projects across the country. As of March 2026, the Government of India held a 72.84% stake in the company.

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) declined 3.47% to Rs 263.10 after the companys consolidated net profit fell 58.92% to Rs 187.07 crore on a 4.18% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 6,695.91 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

The counter rose 0.39% to Rs 246.20 on the BSE.

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