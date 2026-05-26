RVNL drops after Q4 PAT tumbles 59% YoY to Rs 187 cr

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) declined 3.47% to Rs 263.10 after the company's consolidated net profit fell 58.92% to Rs 187.07 crore on 4.18% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 6,695.91 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) tumbled 53.86% to Rs 250.34 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2026.

Total expenses rose 6.77% to Rs 6534.62 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 6120.11 crore in Q4 FY25. Operation expenses stood at Rs 6,142.53 crore (up 3.74% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 45.98 crore (up 2.75% YoY) while finance cost stood at Rs 97.55 crore (down 18.76% YoY) during the period under review.

On annual basis, the companys consolidated net profit tumbled 31.54% to Rs 874.69 crore despite 2.45% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 20,412.12 crore in FY26 over FY25.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended final dividend of Rs 0.71 per share on the paid-up equity share capital of face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2025-26. The final dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration at the AGM

RVNL, a Government of India enterprise, is engaged in implementing rail infrastructure projects across the country. As of March 2026, the Government of India held a 72.84% stake in the company.

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