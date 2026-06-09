RVNL gains after bagging Rs 221-crore railway signalling contract from South East Central Railway

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) advanced 2.22% to Rs 233 after the company announced that it has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 221.33 crore from South East Central Railway for signalling modernization works in the Bilaspur Division.

The project involves the replacement of panel interlocking systems with electronic interlocking systems, along with the installation of all associated indoor and outdoor signalling equipment. The scope of work also includes the construction of optical fibre cable (OFC) huts, S&T service buildings, electrification of these facilities, and related cabling works across adjoining block sections of BSPR, KLPG, ABKP, MZH, HRV, PRDL, KTMA, BJRI, KJZ, MDGR, CHRM, GTK, KLTR, PLAU, and KBS stations.

According to the company, the contract is scheduled to be executed within 730 days. The company clarified that the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction and that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the contract.

RVNL, a Government of India enterprise, is engaged in implementing rail infrastructure projects across the country. As of March 2026, the Government of India held a 72.84% stake in the company.

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) declined 3.47% to Rs 263.10 after the companys consolidated net profit fell 58.92% to Rs 187.07 crore on a 4.18% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 6,695.91 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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