RVNL gains after emerging as lowest bidder for Rs 221 crore South East Central Railway project

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) announced that it has emerged as the Lowest Bidder (L1) for a project awarded by South East Central Railway worth Rs 221.33 crore.

According to the companys exchange filing, the project involves replacement of panel interlocking with electronic interlocking systems, along with indoor and outdoor signalling gears, OFC huts, construction and electrification of signalling & telecommunication (S&T) service buildings, and associated cabling works across multiple stations in the Bilaspur Division of South East Central Railway. The stations covered under the project include BSPR, KLPG, ABKP, MZH, HRV, PRDL, KTMA, BJRI, KJZ, MDGR, CHRM, GTK, KLTR, PLAU and KBS.

The order is scheduled to be executed within 730 days. RVNL clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding authority and the contract does not qualify as a related-party transaction.

RVNL, a Government of India enterprise, is engaged in implementing rail infrastructure projects across the country. As of December 2025, the Government of India held a 72.84% stake in the company.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported a 3.65% rise in net profit to Rs 322.83 crore in Q3 FY26, compared to Rs 311.44 crore recorded in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 2.56% YoY to Rs 4,684.46 crore in Q3 December 2025.

The counter rose 0.42% to Rs 284.50 on the BSE.

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