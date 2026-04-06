RVNL rises after bagging Rs 242-cr OHE upgradation contract from South Central Railway

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) rose 1.09% to Rs 263.70 after the company received a contract from South Central Railway for the upgradation of overhead electrification (OHE) infrastructure in the Ongole-Gudur section of the Vijayawada Division.

The project involves design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning for upgrading the existing 1x25 kV system to a 2x25 kV AT feeding system, along with feeder and earthing works. The scope covers 154 route km (462 track km).

The contract has been awarded under general contract conditions to a domestic entity and is to be executed within 24 months.

The total contract value stands at Rs 242.49 crore, including applicable taxes.

The order is domestic in nature and does not involve any related party transactions. Additionally, the promoter, promoter group, or group companies have no interest in the awarding entity.

Rail Vikas Nigam is engaged in executing a wide range of railway infrastructure projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, cable-stayed bridges, and institutional buildings.

The company reported a 3.65% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 322.83 crore in Q3 FY26, compared to Rs 311.44 crore recorded in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 2.56% YoY to Rs 4,684.46 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.