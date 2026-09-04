RVNL rises after bagging Rs 405-cr project from East Coast Railway
Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) rose 1.26% after the company secured a Rs 405 crore project from East Coast Railway for execution of roadbed, bridges and allied works.The project involves execution of roadbed, minor and major bridges, RUBs/LHS, building works, supply of ballast, P-way linking and other allied works, including utility shifting, S&T and electrification works, between Khurda Road and Gangadharpur.
The project is related to the execution of a third railway line between Nergundi-Barang and Khurda Road-Vizianagaram on the Bhadrak-Vizianagaram section. The project is to be completed within 30 months.
RVNL, a Government of India enterprise, is engaged in implementing rail infrastructure projects across the country. As of March 2026, the Government of India held a 72.84% stake in the company. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 18.46% to Rs 159.36 crore on a 10.55% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 4,321.23 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 04 2026 | 2:50 PM IST