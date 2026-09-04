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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RVNL rises after bagging Rs 405-cr project from East Coast Railway

RVNL rises after bagging Rs 405-cr project from East Coast Railway

Last Updated : Sep 04 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) rose 1.26% after the company secured a Rs 405 crore project from East Coast Railway for execution of roadbed, bridges and allied works.

The project involves execution of roadbed, minor and major bridges, RUBs/LHS, building works, supply of ballast, P-way linking and other allied works, including utility shifting, S&T and electrification works, between Khurda Road and Gangadharpur.

The project is related to the execution of a third railway line between Nergundi-Barang and Khurda Road-Vizianagaram on the Bhadrak-Vizianagaram section. The project is to be completed within 30 months.

RVNL, a Government of India enterprise, is engaged in implementing rail infrastructure projects across the country. As of March 2026, the Government of India held a 72.84% stake in the company. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 18.46% to Rs 159.36 crore on a 10.55% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 4,321.23 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

 

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First Published: Sep 04 2026 | 2:50 PM IST