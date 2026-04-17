RVNL spurts after emerging L1 bidder for Rs 968 crore railway project

Rail Vikas Nigam rose 5.35% to Rs 309.35 after the company emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for a major infrastructure contract from East Coast Railway.

The project involves construction of key bridges under the third and fourth railway line expansion between Nergundi-Barang and Khurda Road-Vizianagaram on the Bhadrak-Vizianagaram section. The total contract value stands at approximately Rs 968 crore.

The order, awarded on EPC mode, is to be executed over a period of three years and includes construction of multiple open web steel girder bridges over major rivers such as Mahanadi, Birupa, Kathjori and Kuakhai.

Earlier this month, RVNL secured an order worth Rs 242 crore from South Central Railway. The project involves upgradation of overhead electrification systems from 1x25kV to 2x25kV in the Ongole-Gudur section and is scheduled for completion within 24 months.

RVNL, a Government of India enterprise, is engaged in implementing rail infrastructure projects across the country. As on December 2025, the Government of India held 72.84% stake in the company.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported a 3.65% rise in net profit to Rs 322.83 crore in Q3 FY26, compared to Rs 311.44 crore recorded in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 2.56% YoY to Rs 4,684.46 crore in Q3 December 2025.