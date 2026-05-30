S.A.L Steel reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.02 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 89.75% to Rs 11.93 crore

Net Loss of S.A.L Steel reported to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 5.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 89.75% to Rs 11.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 116.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 6.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 61.88% to Rs 207.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 544.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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