S H Kelkar and Company's Q1 FY27 revenue rises 14% YoY to Rs 660-cr

S H Kelkar and Company reported consolidated revenue of Rs 660 crore in Q1 FY27, up around 13.7% year-on-year from the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The company said gross margins remained stable during the quarter compared with the corresponding period of the previous year.

Net debt stood at around Rs 864 crore as of June 30, 2026, reflecting planned investments in capacity expansion and capabilities, along with a strategic inventory build-up to support business continuity amid a fluid operating environment.

The company added that the financial information is based on provisional and unaudited consolidated financial results and is subject to a limited review by its statutory auditors.

S H Kelkar and Company is engaged in the manufacturing, supply, and export of fragrances and aroma ingredients. It is the largest domestic fragrance producer in India and the only Indian-origin company to have filed patents in the field of fragrances and novel aroma molecules.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 202.3% to Rs 102.52 crore in Q4 FY25, while revenue from operations increased 10.4% to Rs 564.44 crore compared with Q4 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.58% to Rs 129.40 on the BSE.

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