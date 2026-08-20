S H Kelkar appoints Ranjeet Agrawal as executive VP-sales for India

S H Kelkar and Company announced that its board has approved the appointment of Ranjeet Agrawal as executive vice president (VP)- sales (India Subcontinent) with effect from 20 August 2026.

Ranjeet holds an MMS in Marketing from the University of Mumbai and a B.Sc. in Statistics from Mithibai College, University of Mumbai, and has completed an advanced course in Data Analysis for Marketing Decisions from IIM Ahmedabad.

Ranjeet Agrawal joins Keva as executive vice president sales (India Subcontinent), bringing over 20 years of experience across the fragrance, consumer insights and FMCG industries, with a strong track record in business growth, strategic customer management, sales leadership and general management.

Before joining Keva, he was working with Takasago International Corporation as General Manager Fragrance, India & South Asia. Earlier, he worked with CPL Aromas, Springfield Aromatics, International Flavours & Fragrances (IFF), Aditya Birla Retail and Hindustan Unilever (HUL).

S H Kelkar and Company is an Indian-origin fragrance and flavour manufacturer. Its products and ingredients are used across personal care, fabric care, skin and hair care, fine fragrances, household products, baked goods, dairy products, beverages and pharmaceuticals. The company markets products under the SHK, Cobra and Keva brands.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 75.99% to Rs 45 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 25.57 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations climbed 14.11% YoY to Rs 662.42 crore in Q1 FY27, supported by healthy growth in the Fragrance business and strong performance across geographies in the Flavour segment

Shares of S H Kelkar and Company rose 0.47% to settle at Rs 160.10 on Wednesday, 19 August 2026.

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