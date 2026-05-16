S H Kelkar & Company consolidated net profit declines 98.20% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.69% to Rs 647.33 crore

Net profit of S H Kelkar & Company declined 98.20% to Rs 1.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 102.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.69% to Rs 647.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 564.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.43% to Rs 69.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 73.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.64% to Rs 2358.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2112.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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