Wednesday, July 29, 2026 | 09:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / S H Kelkar & Company consolidated net profit rises 77.55% in the June 2026 quarter

S H Kelkar & Company consolidated net profit rises 77.55% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 14.06% to Rs 659.77 crore

Net profit of S H Kelkar & Company rose 77.55% to Rs 45.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.06% to Rs 659.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 578.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales659.77578.43 14 OPM %13.3212.63 -PBDT73.6960.93 21 PBT38.5734.56 12 NP45.4025.57 78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

AGI Greenpac consolidated net profit rises 11.82% in the June 2026 quarter

AGI Greenpac consolidated net profit rises 11.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Aarnav Fashions standalone net profit declines 11.11% in the June 2026 quarter

Aarnav Fashions standalone net profit declines 11.11% in the June 2026 quarter

Almondz Global Securities consolidated net profit rises 81.59% in the June 2026 quarter

Almondz Global Securities consolidated net profit rises 81.59% in the June 2026 quarter

Phoenix Mills consolidated net profit rises 23.34% in the June 2026 quarter

Phoenix Mills consolidated net profit rises 23.34% in the June 2026 quarter

Nakoda Group of Industries standalone net profit rises 81.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Nakoda Group of Industries standalone net profit rises 81.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayDelhi-Haridwar Highway Vehicle BanBajaj Finance Q1 PreviewCoforge Q1 ResultsTata Chemicals Share PriceHUL Q1 ResultsTechnology NewsPersonal Finance