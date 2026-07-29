S H Kelkar & Company consolidated net profit rises 77.55% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.06% to Rs 659.77 crore

Net profit of S H Kelkar & Company rose 77.55% to Rs 45.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.06% to Rs 659.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 578.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.659.77578.4313.3212.6373.6960.9338.5734.5645.4025.57

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