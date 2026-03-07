S I Capital & Financial Services board approves fund raising via NCD issuance
At meeting held on 07 March 2026The board of S I Capital & Financial Services at its meeting held on 07 March 2026 has approved the issuance of Secured Unlisted Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures up to the maximum amount of Rs 50 lakh by way of private placement in terms of applicable rules/regulations.
First Published: Mar 07 2026 | 1:04 PM IST