Home / Markets / Capital Market News / S I Capital & Financial Services board approves fund raising via NCD issuance

Last Updated : Mar 07 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

At meeting held on 07 March 2026

The board of S I Capital & Financial Services at its meeting held on 07 March 2026 has approved the issuance of Secured Unlisted Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures up to the maximum amount of Rs 50 lakh by way of private placement in terms of applicable rules/regulations.

ONGC Corpn subscribes to rights issue of two JV companies

IRB Infra toll collections climb 22% YoY to Rs 746 cr in Feb'26

ACME Solar Holdings commissions phase 1 of BESS project in Rajasthan

Physicswallah divests 10% stake held in Bharat Innovations Global

3C IT Solutions and Telecoms secures Rs 3-cr order from Credence Infotech

First Published: Mar 07 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

