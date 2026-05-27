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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / S I Capital & Financial Services standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2026 quarter

S I Capital & Financial Services standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 4:34 PM IST

Sales rise 30.77% to Rs 1.02 crore

Net profit of S I Capital & Financial Services declined 50.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.77% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 94.12% to Rs 0.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 44.92% to Rs 3.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.020.78 31 3.712.56 45 OPM %35.2958.97 -32.0835.55 - PBDT0.150.28 -46 0.390.23 70 PBT0.130.26 -50 0.330.17 94 NP0.130.26 -50 0.330.17 94

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 4:34 PM IST

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