S I Capital & Financial Services standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 30.77% to Rs 1.02 crore

Net profit of S I Capital & Financial Services declined 50.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.77% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 94.12% to Rs 0.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 44.92% to Rs 3.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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