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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / S J S Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 114.58% in the June 2026 quarter

S J S Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 114.58% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

Sales rise 24.49% to Rs 261.00 crore

Net profit of S J S Enterprises rose 114.58% to Rs 74.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 34.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 24.49% to Rs 261.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 209.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales261.00209.66 24 OPM %28.6126.67 -PBDT79.4057.80 37 PBT67.6545.94 47 NP74.1834.57 115

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 5:50 PM IST