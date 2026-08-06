S J S Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 114.58% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 24.49% to Rs 261.00 crore

Net profit of S J S Enterprises rose 114.58% to Rs 74.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 34.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 24.49% to Rs 261.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 209.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.261.00209.6628.6126.6779.4057.8067.6545.9474.1834.57

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