S J S Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 45.14% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 29.73% to Rs 260.12 crore

Net profit of S J S Enterprises rose 45.14% to Rs 48.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 33.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.73% to Rs 260.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 200.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 44.89% to Rs 170.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 117.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.59% to Rs 955.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 760.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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