S.M. Gold standalone net profit rises 253.33% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales decline 11.87% to Rs 22.50 croreNet profit of S.M. Gold rose 253.33% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 11.87% to Rs 22.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales22.5025.53 -12 OPM %3.111.02 -PBDT0.620.18 244 PBT0.620.18 244 NP0.530.15 253
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 5:50 PM IST