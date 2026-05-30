S.M. Gold standalone net profit rises 680.00% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 125.63% to Rs 33.10 croreNet profit of S.M. Gold rose 680.00% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 125.63% to Rs 33.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 175.44% to Rs 1.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 77.77% to Rs 156.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 87.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales33.1014.67 126 156.0687.79 78 OPM %3.602.32 -1.691.51 - PBDT1.010.13 677 2.050.75 173 PBT0.970.12 708 2.010.72 179 NP0.780.10 680 1.570.57 175
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First Published: May 30 2026 | 5:36 PM IST