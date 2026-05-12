S&P 500 Edges Up to Record Amid Oil Surge and M&A News

U.S. indexes hit highs despite Iran tensions spiking Brent to $104.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% from its prior all-time high set on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 95 points, or 0.2%, and the Nasdaq composite added 0.1% to reach its own all-time high.

Brent crude oil surged 2.9% to $104.21/barrel after President Trump declared the U.S.-Iran ceasefire on life support by rejecting Irans latest proposal, heightening tensions ahead of his China trip where he may press Xi Jinpingwhose country buys most of Irans sanctioned oilto force concessions. The war has spiked prices from $70 by closing the Strait of Hormuz, stranding tankers and fueling global inflation, yet U.S. stocks hit records on hopes of short-lived highs, with firms beating profit forecasts, the economy resilient, and households discouraged by pricier gas and tariffs.

Mosaic the fertilizer company fell 1.8% benefiting from higher prices for its products, but its also contending with much higher prices for sulfur and other raw materials because of logistics snarls created by the war with Iran.

Stocks of companies whose customers have the least cushion to absorb higher gasoline prices also struggled, and Dollar General fell 7.6%. Businesses with big fuel bills likewise had sharp losses, including drops of 4.3% for Royal Caribbean and 3.2% for Southwest Airlines. Helping to offset that was Fox which climbed 7.6% after reporting stronger profit and revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected.

Beazer Homes USA soared 34% after Dream Finders Homes offered to buy it in a deal valued at roughly $704 million. A combination would create the countrys seventh-largest homebuilder, and Dream Finders is asking Beazers shareholders to push its management and board to OK the deal after making several attempts itself. Dream Finders rose 5%. Tech stocks were also strong, continuing their big run amid the AI boom. Gains of 2% for Nvidia and 6.5% for Micron Technology were the strongest forces pushing the S&P 500 upward.

In stock markets abroad, indexes were mixed across Europe and Asia. Frances CAC 40 fell 0.7% for one of the worlds bigger losses, while South Koreas Kospi soared 4.3% thanks to gains for Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix and other tech stocks benefiting from AI.

In the bond market, Treasury yields ticked higher. The 10-year yield rose to 4.40% from 4.38% late Friday.

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