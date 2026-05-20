S P Apparels consolidated net profit declines 39.23% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 8.59% to Rs 364.91 croreNet profit of S P Apparels declined 39.23% to Rs 18.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 8.59% to Rs 364.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 399.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 5.98% to Rs 100.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 95.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.15% to Rs 1578.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1395.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales364.91399.21 -9 1578.641395.13 13 OPM %11.9413.59 -13.4013.46 - PBDT38.7748.78 -21 188.86166.52 13 PBT26.4337.46 -29 141.00123.22 14 NP18.4830.41 -39 100.8495.15 6
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First Published: May 20 2026 | 6:08 PM IST