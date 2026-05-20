S P Apparels consolidated net profit declines 39.23% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 8.59% to Rs 364.91 crore

Net profit of S P Apparels declined 39.23% to Rs 18.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 8.59% to Rs 364.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 399.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.98% to Rs 100.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 95.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.15% to Rs 1578.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1395.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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