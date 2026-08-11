S P Apparels consolidated net profit rises 16.40% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 0.58% to Rs 401.08 crore

Net profit of S P Apparels rose 16.40% to Rs 24.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.58% to Rs 401.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 403.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.401.08403.4415.0613.1249.0942.7835.8531.4924.9121.40

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