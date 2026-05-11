S P Capital Financing reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.85 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 54.76% to Rs 0.76 croreNet Loss of S P Capital Financing reported to Rs 2.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 54.76% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 281.52% to Rs 3.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 91.62% to Rs 10.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.761.68 -55 10.525.49 92 OPM %-157.8977.98 -89.0778.69 - PBDT-2.610.31 PL 5.411.53 254 PBT-2.610.31 PL 5.411.53 254 NP-2.85-0.03 -9400 3.510.92 282
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First Published: May 11 2026 | 5:53 PM IST